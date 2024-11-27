Yuan Heng Gas Reports Significant Loss Amid Market Challenges

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (HK:0332) has released an update.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd reported a significant decline in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with a net loss of RMB 117.3 million compared to a profit of RMB 26.4 million in the same period last year. The company’s results were impacted by lower oil and gas sales and increased finance costs, highlighting challenges in the energy sector. Investors may want to monitor how the company navigates these financial hurdles.

