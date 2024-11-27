News & Insights

Stocks

Yuan Heng Gas Reports Significant Loss Amid Market Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (HK:0332) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd reported a significant decline in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with a net loss of RMB 117.3 million compared to a profit of RMB 26.4 million in the same period last year. The company’s results were impacted by lower oil and gas sales and increased finance costs, highlighting challenges in the energy sector. Investors may want to monitor how the company navigates these financial hurdles.

For further insights into HK:0332 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.