Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Anticipates Significant Half-Year Loss

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant loss of approximately RMB117 million for the six months ending September 2024, contrasting with a previous profit of RMB26 million. The decline is attributed to losses from a discontinued operation, foreign exchange losses, and a substantial decrease in gross profit. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the company finalizes its interim results.

