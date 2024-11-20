Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Anticipates Significant Half-Year Loss

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (HK:0332) has released an update.
Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant loss of approximately RMB117 million for the six months ending September 2024, contrasting with a previous profit of RMB26 million. The decline is attributed to losses from a discontinued operation, foreign exchange losses, and a substantial decrease in gross profit. Investors are advised to proceed with caution as the company finalizes its interim results.
