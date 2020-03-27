Yuan heads for weekly gain though more policy easing likely

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Friday and is set for its first weekly gain in three weeks, tracking broad weakness in the greenback and a much firmer midpoint fixing.

However, markets have turned their attention to the possibility of more easing measures from Beijing, such as the lowering of deposit rates for the first time in nearly five years to prop up the economy.

The dollar =USD was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade against a basket of currencies as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. FRX/

Domestic currency traders said declines in the dollar index and a much stronger-than-expected midpoint fixing drove the yuan higher on Friday.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0427 per dollar, 265 pips or 0.38% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0692.

However, many market participants said the official guidance was much stronger than their projections. Such a situation was also seen in previous sessions, with traders interpreting it as an official signal to contain weakness in the yuan. Friday's midpoint was 104 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0531.

The firmer fixing lifted the spot rate up. Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0620 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0573 at midday, 127 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.5% to the dollar for the week, snapping two straight weeks of losses.

The Chinese currency has been resilient in recent weeks compared with their Asian peers. Its stability in global markets that have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic betrays domestic concerns about investor sentiment and possible capital outflows.

Louis Kuijs, economist at Oxford Economics, said he expects the yuan to remain stable against the dollar for the rest of the year.

"With China's economy already in recovery, while the U.S. is heading for recession, and with China's monetary policy remaining much less easy than in the U.S., we see some market pressure towards a slightly stronger CNY," he said in a note.

"This is so even after some further reduction in interest rates that we expect the PBOC to implement relatively soon."

Markets are widely discussing the possibility of imminent easing measures after a Financial Times report cited sources saying the PBOC was considering cutting the rate banks pay to saving deposits.

Although elevated consumer inflation could restrain such a monetary easing move, some analysts believe a rate cut could raise confidence as the economy has been hit hard by widespread work and travel restrictions to contain the virus epidemic.

"We now expect a 25-basis-point benchmark deposit rate cut in April, in addition to our existing call for 20 bps of medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate cuts and 100 bps of RRR cuts in Q2 to Q3," economists at Standard Chartered Bank said.

"The disruption to economic activity caused by coronavirus will likely push China's Q1 growth into negative territory, with Europe and the U.S. likely to experience a sharp downturn in Q2."

Monetary easing will boost liquidity and pressure the exchange rate in the short term, but improvement in economic fundamentals will support the yuan in the long run, analysts say.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 98.86 at midday from the previous close of 99.352.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0671 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0427

7.0692

0.38%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0573

7.07

0.18%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.21%

Spot change YTD

-1.33%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.28%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.79 94.33 -0.6 Dollar index 98.86 99.352 -0.5 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0671 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1195 -1.08% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

