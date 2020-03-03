Yuan gives back some gains, but hovers near 6-week high

SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged lower on Tuesday, after posting its biggest one-day rise in two months a day earlier, as some investors took profits in the Chinese currency and companies bought dollars.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS advanced more than 0.4% to the dollar on Monday, reflecting broad weakness in the dollar on rising bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates this month to protect its economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Futures imply a 25 basis point cut is all but certain at the Fed's March meeting, and another cut has been priced in by July.

Domestic currency traders said investors largely expect a rate cut this month and were seeking fresh guidance on the greenback' movements, which should affect the yuan in the near term.

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.9516 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.9811, and the strongest since Feb. 3.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9600 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9708 at midday, 88 pips weaker than the previous late session close which was the firmest since Jan. 23.

With an increasing number of companies resuming production and people returning to work, corporates were loading up on dollars and such demand pressured the yuan.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the yuan was likely to consolidate at current levels as domestic market participants gauge dollar and U.S. stock movements as the world's top central banks look set to ease monetary policy.

Sources told Reuters that G7 finance ministers are expected to hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 97.482 at midday from the previous close of 97.36.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.969 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9516

6.9811

0.42%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9708

6.962

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.28%

Spot change YTD

-0.11%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.73%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.969 0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0377 -1.22% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

