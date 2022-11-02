Yuan gains as dollar pulls back ahead of Fed decision

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher on Wednesday, reflecting broad dollar weakness in global markets ahead of a Federal Reserve rate decision later in the day that should also give clues on its future policy path.

The yuan was also supported by a firmer-than-expected midpoint fixing and remarks by China's central bank governor.

Short-term volatility in the yuan CNYVOL= picked up ahead of the Fed's policy announcement (1800 GMT) as its tightening trajectory could affect currencies globally.

Markets widely expect the Fed to deliver a fourth straight hike of 75 basis points (bps) this month, but investors will be looking for any signals that it may be considering slowing the pace of rate hikes in the future. FRX/

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.2197 per dollar, 116 pips or 0.16% weaker than the previous fix 7.2081.

However, Wednesday's official guidance, the weakest since Jan. 24, 2008, was not as soft as market had projected. And it was 147 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.2344.

Markets closely monitor the daily midpoint fixing to try to gauge the official stance on FX policy, said a trader at a foreign bank.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.2839 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2720 at midday, 90 pips stronger than the previous late session close.

Currency traders attributed the slight strength in the spot yuan to a weaker dollar.

"The yuan is likely to track the Fed decision and Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell's speech in the short run," said a second trader at a foreign bank.

Separately, PBOC Governor Yi Gang told a conference in Hong Kong that the yuan will remain stable against a basket of currencies and expressed hopes for a soft landing in the country's crisis-stricken property market.

Yi's remarks were the latest reiteration of a stable currency, with many participants viewing it as the latest attempt to prop up the Chinese currency, which has fallen 12.6% to the dollar so far this year and looks set for the biggest annual drop since 1994.

"Thus far, there has been quite a number of warnings from officials not to bet against the yuan and that could be keeping the yuan bears leashed, but any signs of reopening or easing of COVID-zero could be a significant boost to the yuan," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 111.257 from the previous close of 111.481, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.2862 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.2197

7.2081

-0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.272

7.281

0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.72%

Spot change YTD

-12.61%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

13.81%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 111.257 111.481 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.2862 -0.19% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.103 1.64% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Cogill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

