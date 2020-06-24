Yuan flirts with 2-month high before dollar demand kicks in

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - The yuan briefly rose to a near two-month high against the dollar on Wednesday before giving up all of its gains as companies rushed to load up on cheaper dollars ahead of a long weekend.

Traders said sentiment stabilised after Larry Kudlow, the top White House economic official, said on Tuesday that the U.S. trade deal with China was not only fully intact, but Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in a constructive way.

The comment further eased concerns over confusing comments by White House adviser Peter Navarro over the fate of the trade deal a day earlier.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0555 per dollar, 116 pips or 0.16% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0671.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0572 per dollar and jumped to a high of 7.0509, the strongest since April 30.

But it was changing hands at 7.0710 at midday, 135 pips or 0.2% weaker than the previous late close.

Traders attributed the reversal to rising corporate dollar demand for month-end and half year-end payments, along with some demand for dividend payments.

Chinese financial markets will be closed from Thursday for the Dragon Boat Festival, with trading resuming on Monday.

Separately, liquidity in the interbank market improved on Wednesday after the central bank injected a total of 500 billion yuan ($70.73 billion) so far this week via open market operations.

Some market participants continue to expect a further cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) soon, after the cabinet flagged such a move last week, though PBOC Governor Yi Gang has said the authorities will need to consider withdrawing liquidity support at some point.

Hu Yifan, regional CIO and chief China economist at UBS Global Wealth Management said she believes policy stimulus would continue as long as the economy requires it.

"We also believe monetary policy would remain a relatively loosening stance," she said, expecting another 100 to 300 basis points of reduction to RRR and 10 to 40 basis points cuts to medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate in the rest of the year.

The latest private China Beige Book survey suggested China's economy returned to growth, though barely, in the second quarter after the first contraction on record in the first three months of the year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Analysts say weakness in China’s Emerging Industries PMI (EPMI) could point to a loss of recovery momentum in June. The China Sales Manager Headline Index (SMI) also suggested a further fall in activity levels.

The yuan market at 0409 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0555

7.0671

0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.071

7.0575

-0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.22%

Spot change YTD

-1.52%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.05%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.71 91.88 -0.2 Dollar index 96.651 96.635 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0642 0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1803 -1.74% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. ($1 = 7.0690 Chinese yuan)

