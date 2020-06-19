Yuan flat as stimulus hopes offset virus risk, U.S. tensions

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - The yuan is set to end flat for the week after Beijing's promise of additional economic stimulus offset fresh threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS also barely budged on Friday, trading at 7.0866 per U.S. dollar at midday, near its previous close. Offshore yuan CNH=D3 was 0.07% firmer at 7.0770.

Trump renewed threats to sever ties with China on Thursday shortly after the two country's first high-level face-to-face diplomatic meeting in months.

"The market, we can say, is now immune from these little quibbles," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

Xing said the yuan will be supported by a softer dollar in the third quarter, as safe haven demand will unlikely return to the pinnacle reached earlier this year even with a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The global dollar index =USD fell 0.05% to 97.385 on Friday.

The capital Beijing has recorded 158 infections since confirming the first case on June 11 in its worst outbreak since early February. A Chinese medical expert said the outbreak was now under control.

"Right now, the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the RMB is not that bad," said a trader in Shanghai, referring to the yuan by its other name. "The RMB will track dollar movements in the near term."

For the week, the onshore yuan was just 0.03% softer as of 0408 GMT. It also weakened less than 0.1% last week.

It held on to gains in the previous session as top officials said Beijing will ease monetary policy to support growth and cut the amount of cash banks are obliged to keep.

Prior to the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint guidance rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0913, close to the Reuters estimate of 7.0938.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood flat at 91.96.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0913

7.0903

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0866

7.0883

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

-1.74%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.79%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.96 91.96 0.0 Dollar index 97.385 97.439 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.077 0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.191 -1.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

