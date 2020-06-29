Yuan flat as Sino-U.S. risks linger

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - The yuan traded sideways on Monday as investors watched for potential flare-ups in Sino-U.S. tensions and the impact of efforts by the Chinese authorities to contain an outbreak of coronavirus cases in Beijing.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS resumed trading after a long break, hovering around flat at 7.0789 per dollar by midday versus its close at 7.0777 on Wednesday. Markets were shut for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday that began on Thursday.

Before the long weekend, the yuan touched a two-month high in volatile trade as the White House assured that its trade deal with China was fully intact, calming initial worries over the fate of the deal.

Prior to Monday's open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 7.0808. Reuters' estimate was 7.0887.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3, which traded last week, firmed 0.14% to 7.0768, mirroring the 0.15% losses in the global dollar index =USD. FRX/EMRG/FRX

Traders were keeping an eye on further U.S. reaction to the national security law to be imposed on Hong Kong, which Chinese lawmakers are currently reviewing.

"This will probably have a limited impact on markets, as long as it doesn't affect the Sino-U.S. trade agreement," said a Shanghai-based trader.

"The risk of further economic damage to both sides suggests that tensions might be more bark than bite," UBS' analysts wrote in a note. "Nonetheless, tough political rhetoric is likely to keep USDCNY hovering near the 7.00 level in the coming months."

In Beijing, authorities had tested about a third of the capital city's population as of noon Sunday, as part of efforts to ensure the outbreak that emerged from a local market does not spiral out of control.

But the virus' unabating spread globally could prop up the safe-haven dollar and in turn weigh on the yuan, said a second trader.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, firmed slightly to 91.88.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0808

7.0555

-0.36%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0789

7.0777

-0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.03%

Spot change YTD

-1.63%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.92%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.88 91.71 0.2 Dollar index 97.327 97.481 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0768 0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2017 -1.68% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

