Yuan flat as market awaits policy, economic cues

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - The yuan flatlined on Thursday as traders waited for policy signals from the Chinese central bank and as fears heightened over the virus' impact on the global economy.

At 0411 GMT, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed from the previous close at 7.1085 per U.S. dollar. The offshore yuan CHH=D3 was also relatively flat at 7.1236 per dollar.

The Chinese currency was on the backfoot after the Financial Times reported the People's Bank of China was considering a cut to the deposit rate, said three traders in Shanghai, adding to pressure from corporate dollar demand.

Pulling the yuan in the other direction was a softer greenback, as investors braced for a likely jump in U.S. claims for unemployment benefits as companies lay off workers due to the epidemic. FRX/

"Overnight we saw a big reversal in risk sentiment after a couple of really strong days, so the downside today is driven by risk-off more broadly across Asia," said Steven Dooley, APAC currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions.

"But it (the yuan) does have the advantage of higher interest rates, infections rates being contained, and the belief that China will be able to help its economy bounce back quicker than others," he added.

Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus cases as the country's epicentre Hubei province opened its borders, although imported cases rose.

Separately, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0692 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the Reuters estimate of 7.0839 per dollar.

"The stronger midpoint (indicates) that as recent dollar purchases increased, the central bank does not want to see USDCNY surge higher too quickly," said one of the traders, who works for a foreign bank.

A third trader in Shanghai said with the dollar index still holding on to the 100 level, the yuan will struggle to rebound. The global dollar index =USD fell slightly to 100.719 from the previous close of 101.05.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 94.29, weaker than the previous day's 94.68.

The yuan market at 0411 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0692

7.0742

0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1085

7.1095

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.56%

Spot change YTD

-2.04%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.43%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 94.29 94.68 -0.4 Dollar index 100.719 101.05 -0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1236 -0.21% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1653 -1.34% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin and Winni Zhou; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.