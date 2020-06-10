Yuan firms to 1-1/2-month high, shrugs off weaker-than-expected fixing

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - The yuan rose to a near 1-1/2-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, tracking the greenback's weakness while investors shrugged off the central bank's weaker-than-expected guidance.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0703 per dollar, 8 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0711.

The official fixing, although set at the strongest since May 6, was weaker than market projections for the fourth straight session and 20 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0683.

The weaker settings could "reflect policymaker's attitude towards the pace of yuan strengthening to a certain extent," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0820 per dollar and rose to a high of 7.0668, the firmest since April 30.

As of midday, it was changing hands at 7.0747, 18 pips firmer than the previous late session close

"The RMB market will likely remain driven by China-U.S. tensions and USD movement in the near term," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said in a note.

"Domestic data will likely take a backseat as Chinese leaders have just set (China's) policy tone at the National People's Congress (NPC)."

Markets hardly reacted to inflation data which showed China's factory gate prices fell by the sharpest annual rate in more than four years last month as the pandemic hit global demand, while consumer price inflation cooled.

Traders said market focus will be on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the session. While no major changes are expected, investors will look to the central bank's economic outlook and whether it may take steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields. FRX/

The global dollar index =USD fell to 96.336 at midday from the previous close of 96.456.

Offshore yuan CNH=D3 traded at 7.0702 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0411 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0703

7.0711

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0747

7.0765

0.03%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.06%

Spot change YTD

-1.58%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.99%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.52 91.69 -0.2 Dollar index 96.336 96.456 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0702 0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1848 -1.59% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

