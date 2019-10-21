Yuan firms, fix strongest in 5 weeks, PBOC chief says fx rate at "appropriate level"

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Monday after the central bank fixed the daily midpoint at its strongest in five weeks, and a comment from the central bank chief that the exchange rate was at the "appropriate level" reinforced market sentiment.

Prior to market opening on Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0680 per dollar. It was 10 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0690, and the strongest since Sept.16.

In a statement posted on the International Monetary Fund website on Saturday, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said the yuan is at "an appropriate level" based on economic and market fundamentals.

"Depreciation since the beginning of August has been driven and determined by market forces and reflects shifts in market dynamics and volatilities in global foreign exchange markets amid recent global economic and financial developments and escalating trade tensions," Yi said.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0680 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0678 at midday, 132 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan was likely to remain in a wide trading range in the near term, as investors awaited to see the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, following signs of progress in talks to de-escalate the long-running trade war between the world's two largest economies.

A trader at a Chinese bank said many market participants have adopted a strategy of buying dollars when the yuan rises towards 7.05 per dollar and selling when the yuan weakens nearer to 7.1.

"Developments on the trade talk front will be important," Wang Tao, economist at UBS in Hong Kong said. "Should the 'phase one' trade deal be signed as planned and the December tariff hike get suspended, we believe there could be further upside to China's growth and CNY exchange rate."

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both scheduled to attend the summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries in Chile next month. Trump hinted that a written agreement could be signed there.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Saturday that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

Separately, the currency market was muted after the central bank unexpectedly kept its new lending benchmark rate unchanged on Monday morning, suggesting Beijing is keen to avoid overly loosening monetary policy for fear it may push up already-high debt levels across the economy.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 97.332 at midday from the previous close of 97.282.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0667 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0410 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.068

7.069

0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0678

7.081

0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.00%

Spot change YTD

-2.76%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.10%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.37 91.39 0.0 Dollar index 97.332 97.282 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0667 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.112 -0.62% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

