Yuan firms as U.S.-China trade call eases tariff tensions

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed on Friday as China and the United States softened their tone on trade, easing tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened new tariffs over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Top trade representatives of the two countries held a phone call on Friday and agreed there was "good progress" made to meet the phase 1 trade agreement reached earlier this year, and that they expect to meet the obligations under the deal.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.14% stronger at 7.0750 per dollar at midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed 0.1% to 7.0853 per dollar.

But the onshore yuan remained down 0.17% for the week, owing to Trump's earlier tariff threats.

"There was a knee-jerk effect earlier in this week when the market wondered if the trade war was returning, pulling USDCNH higher," said Bruce Yam, forex strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai. "If you think about it, there aren't really any new orders right now to place tariffs on."

Any income from the tariffs would pale in comparison with the trillions of dollars the United States is committing to support its economy, he added.

But trade war risks could re-emerge and pressure the yuan as U.S. political rhetoric heats up heading into the November presidential election, analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) cautioned in a note on Friday.

"Trump doesn't really have any logic in his actions, it's not impossible that he would talk for one moment and tear up the agreement in another," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Another trader in the city said the yuan was unlikely to make any large moves unless the United States matches its threats with real action.

Prior to Friday's onshore open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0788, slightly firmer than the Reuters estimate of 7.0821.

Also backing the yuan, the PBOC said it will issue 30 billion yuan of offshore bills next week. Such issuances usually decrease offshore yuan liquidity and make shorting the currency more costly.

China finalised rules on Thursday that would scrap quotas under two major inbound investment schemes from June 6, giving qualified foreign institutions unlimited access to Chinese stocks and bonds in the latest step to open the country's financial industry.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.21, weaker than the previous day's 93.24. The global dollar index =USD fell 0.11% to 99.703.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0788

7.0931

0.20%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.075

7.085

0.14%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.05%

Spot change YTD

-1.58%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.98%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.21 93.24 0.0 Dollar index 99.703 99.817 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0853 -0.15% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.156 -1.08% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

