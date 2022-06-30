Yuan firms as factories return to growth, but COVID fears cap gains

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed slightly against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as the manufacturing and service sectors returned to growth after coronavirus curbs were eased, but gains were capped by signs that the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy will remain in place.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands around 6.6960 at midday, 40 pips stronger than the previous late session close, despite China's central bank setting a weaker midpoint rate.

Sentiment was lifted by official PMI data showing activity in China's factory and service sectors expanded in June, after three months of contraction triggered by strict lockdowns in Shanghai and many other cities.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May.

"This surge of economic activities will likely keep the momentum into July, as a further relaxation of mobility restrictions takes place," said Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"Nonetheless, China is sticking to the zero Covid policy stance. I think this means the economic growth will likely stay below its potential before the policy is further relaxed."

On Wednesday, official media quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying that the ruling Communist Party's strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic was "correct and effective" and should be firmly adhered to.

"Xi is downplaying any shift of the 'zero-Covid' strategy that has become synonymous with his leadership," Maybank said in a note on Thursday.

The message triggered "fears that China is still susceptible to lockdowns."

Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, also doubts that growth momentum can be sustained.

"Household finances and consumer confidence remain fragile," he wrote in a research note, noting companies were still shedding workers.

"Once the reopening boost fades, this will weigh on any further recovery. And compared to 2020, the economy will benefit from fewer tailwinds from export demand and policy stimulus."

The yuan market at 4:51AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7114

6.7035

-0.12%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.6962

6.7

0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.23%

Spot change YTD

-5.10%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.60%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 102.11 101.68 0.4 Dollar index 105.016 105.106 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.6994 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6804 0.46% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

