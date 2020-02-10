Yuan firms as businesses slowly reopen, but virus concerns cap gains

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by corporate demand for the Chinese currency as workers started to slowly return to work amid the coronavirus epidemic. However, strength in the yuan was capped by persistent worries over the economic toll from the spreading coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 900 people, passing the numbers killed globally by SARS in 2002/2003. [nL4N2AA01K] Several Chinese cities remain locked down while the Lunar New Year holiday, due to finish at the end of January, was extended to contain the spread of the virus. Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, said markets will pay attention to "whether we are going to see the second wave contagion after the return of migrant workers to factories and offices in tier one and two cities". Onshore yuan opened at 7.0017 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9900 at midday, 110 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Prior to market opening on Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9863 per dollar, 95 pips or 0.14% weaker than the previous fix of 6.9768. As many people returned to work and businesses resumed operations, some traders said dollar supply from corporate clients started to emerge in the currency market. Such dollar selling pushed the yuan's value higher on Monday morning, while trading also became more active. However, several traders said most banks continued to adopt a split-shift policy this week to limit the number of staff on the trading desk. "Traders' interests in building fresh positions for their proprietary accounts remained low," said a dealer at a Chinese bank. Separately, China's January consumer inflation hit a more than eight-year high of 5.4% from a year earlier, surpassing a 4.9% rise tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts. [nL4N2A62J8] The data had limited impact on the currency market. Analysts and traders widely believe that rising consumer prices will not deter the central bank from easing monetary policy to support the economy. "After the 2019-nCoV outbreak, we revised down our Q1 real GDP growth and forecast for China sharply, which in turn reduced our 2020 full-year growth forecast from 5.9% to 5.5%," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Feb. 7. The global dollar index fell to 98.647 at midday from the previous close of 98.684. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.994 per dollar as of midday. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9863 6.9768 -0.14% Spot yuan 6.99 7.001 0.16% Divergence from 0.05% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.38% Spot change since 2005 18.40% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 93.2 93.23 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 98.647 98.684 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.994 -0.06% * Offshore 7.0603 -1.05% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA YUAN/MIDDAY

