Yuan firms after lending rate cut falls short of Fed easing

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Friday as the central bank delivered a less aggressive cut in its lending benchmark than its U.S. counterpart had this week and amid signs Beijing is keen to keep the currency stable during key trade talks in Washington.

The yuan also climbed offshore as the People's Bank of China prepared to issue another batch of yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong next week, which would drain offshore yuan liquidity and support the currency.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.15% to 7.0875 per dollar at midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 firmed 0.3% to 7.0825 per dollar.

On Friday, China marginally cut its new one-year benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row. The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) was set at 4.20%, five basis points lower than last month. The five-year LPR was unchanged, at 4.85%.

Ken Cheung, FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd, attributed yuan's strength on Friday to "PBOC's less dovish stance" on monetary policy than that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which cut its benchmark by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

"Moreover, the countercyclical factor was firmly on to anchor CNY fixing, which builds up expectation that the PBOC will keep the CNY steady to smooth out the principal-level trade talks in October," Cheung said.

Traders say they have seen the PBOC setting stronger-than-expected mid-points recently, in an effort to stabilise the yuan as Beijing and Washington resume negotiations to end their bitter trade dispute.

Separately, the PBOC announced it would issue 10 billion yuan of six-month bills in Hong Kong on Sept. 26, the sixth batch of offshore issuance since last November.

Citi said in a report on Friday that the tool is increasingly used as a countercyclical measure to slow yuan declines.

"We reckon there is no CNH bill maturity around the issuance date thus this is a new issuance. Timing of the issuance is just before Oct. 1 70th anniversary of the PBOC and October trade talks, signaling the PBOC prefers to keep the RMB stable in the near-term," Citi wrote, adding persistent strong onshore yuan fixings have sent similar signal.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 91.55, weaker than the previous day's 91.64.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 98.218 from the previous close of 98.272.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.1471, -1.04% away from the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 4:32AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.073

7.0732

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0865

7.097

0.15%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.19%

Spot change YTD

-3.01%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.79%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.55 91.64 -0.1 Dollar index 98.218 98.272 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0825 0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1471 -1.04% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.