Yuan finishes domestic session at 30-month high amid low Christmas liquidity

SHANGHAI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS finished its domestic trading session at 6.5241 per dollar on Friday, its strongest close since June 25, 2018.

Trading was thin as financial markets in many countries were shut for Christmas, which discouraged domestic market participants from making large bets. Lack of liquidity increased volatility, traders said.

