Yuan falls to over 2-month low as China cuts lending benchmark

SHANGHAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened to a more than two-month low against the dollar on Thursday after China lowered its lending benchmark rate to prop up an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) was cut, as widely expected on Thursday, but many investors expect authorities to roll out more powerful monetary easing measures in the near-term to support business and factory activity.

While the expected easing drove equity markets higher, it is also likely to leave the yuan under pressure, traders said. .SS

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0100 per dollar and weakened to a low of 7.0289 at one point in morning trade, the softest level since Dec. 12.

As of midday, it was changing hands at 7.0235, 258 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

"Given the economic damage and the policy loosening, we see USD/CNY trading towards 7.05 within three months," economists at Citi said in a note.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China lowered the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC to 7.0026 per dollar, 14 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.0012, and was the weakest since Feb. 25.

Analysts say uncertainty over how long it will take Chinese authorities to contain the virus has kept investors nervous.

China reported a dramatic drop in new cases in the province at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, official data showed on Thursday, though the death toll so far at over 2,000 has made it one of the biggest health emergencies in recent decades.

Currency traders said a stronger dollar and rising corporate client interest in the greenback were also key factors dragging the yuan lower on Thursday morning.

The global dollar index .DXY traded at 99.682 as of midday.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0372 per dollar at noon.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0026

7.0012

-0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0235

6.9977

-0.37%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.30%

Spot change YTD

-0.86%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.84%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.43 93.44 0.0 Dollar index 99.682 99.705 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0372 -0.19% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0951 -1.30% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

