Yuan falls to 5-month low as dollar firms on virus fears

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to near five-month lows against a broadly stronger dollar on Thursday, as selling pressure on non-dollar currencies rose on heightened pandemic fears.

Traders said the current round of yuan depreciation was due to the global flight into dollars from other assets, a situation that has tightened the availibility of dollars, amid growing worries over the coronavirus health crisis around the world.

However, a frenzied global scramble for the U.S. currency has mostly passed over China, even as other central banks roll out extraordinary funding operations.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0522 per dollar, 194 pips, or 0.28%, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0328, and the weakest since Oct. 31, 2019.

In the spot market, onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0620 per dollar and fell to a low of 7.0788 at one point, the weakest level since Oct. 23, 2019.

It was changing hands at 7.0700 at midday, 235 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 followed the weakening trend on Thursday morning, trading at 7.1071 per dollar as of midday.

Traders and analysts said broad strength in the dollar should continue weighing on the Chinese currency in the near term.

"Continued net capital outflows (via the stock connect) also piled pressure on the Chinese yuan exchange rate," said Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC Securities in Beijing.

"The cause for the capital outflows might be a result of overseas investors reducing asset holdings for risk control concerns prompted by tighter dollar liquidity," he said.

Ming added that China was likely to continue monetary easing when the global dollar funding squeeze eased.

Chinese shares fell sharply in morning trade on Thursday. .SS

A FX swap trader at a Chinese bank said both prices and sentiment in dollar funding onshore improved slightly on Thursday morning. Market players normally acquire dollar funding in the swap market through buy/sell orders.

Investors will also pay close attention to China's monthly lending benchmark Loan Prime Rate (LPR) fixing, which is due on Friday morning, to gauge Beijing's latest monetary policy stance after global central banks kicked off a fresh round of massive easing.

The PBOC on Monday stood pat on rates for its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, which left market participants divided on whether the LPR will be lowered. MLF rates serve as a guidance for the lending benchmark.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 101.486 at midday from the previous close of 101.16.

The yuan market at 0334 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0522

7.0328

-0.28%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.07

7.0465

-0.33%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.25%

Spot change YTD

-1.51%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.07%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 95.61 94.85 0.8 Dollar index 101.486 101.16 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1071 -0.52% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1735 -1.69% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.