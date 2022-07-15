Yuan falls to 2-month low as weak Q2 GDP casts doubt over full-year target

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a two-month low against the dollar on Friday and looked set for its biggest weekly drop since May, as much weaker-than-expected economic growth data raised doubts about this year's growth target.

China's economy contracted sharply in the second quarter from the previous quarter while annual growth also slowed significantly, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread COVID lockdowns, which jolted industrial production and consumer spending.

While June data showed some signs of improvement, analysts do not expect a rapid recovery as the government sticks with its tough zero-COVID policy and global growth slows.

"The downside pressure on the broad economy is huge. And, it is challenging to reach this year's growth target," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7503 per dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.7265.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7505 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.77, the weakest level since May 17. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7663, 82 pips softer than the previous late session close.

If the yuan remains at that level at the late night close, it would have lost 1.05% to the dollar for the week, its worst weekly performance since mid-May.

"A toleration or encouragement of a weaker yuan is still something we expect in the second half of the year," said Ray Attrill, chief currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

"China will not be happy to see this loss of competitiveness sustained, and so if — as we expect — the dollar is going to remain strong, then we think dollar-yuan is going to be headed up to between 6.75 and 7 in the second half of the year, and there's nothing in Friday's numbers that would dissuade us from that view."

Despite the weaker-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) reading and further dismal reports on the property sector, China's central bank stood pat on its medium-term policy rate for a sixth straight month on Friday, with investors speculating if authorities intended to gradually normalise monetary policy after some easing during COVID lockdowns.

However, some market watchers said a sharp switch in monetary policy stance could be too early and stimulus remained insufficient.

"China's zero-COVID policy is making the 5.5% GDP target more challenging to achieve," said Murray Collis, chief investment officer, fixed income, Asia ex-Japan at Manulife Investment Management.

"We expect more aggressive monetary and fiscal policy response."

The International Monetary Fund also said on Thursday that China needs to add more fiscal and monetary policy support to combat COVID-induced slowdowns, but added less-restrictive pandemic containment policies also were needed.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 108.579 from the previous close of 108.544, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7776 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7503

6.7265

-0.35%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7663

6.7581

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.24%

Spot change YTD

-6.08%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.32%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 103.29 103.41 -0.1 Dollar index 108.579 108.544 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7776 -0.17% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.734 0.24% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

