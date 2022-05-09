Yuan falls to 18-month low, sluggish trade data reaffirms lockdown pain

Updates prices, adds comment, details and table

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended losses to a new 18-month low against a firmer dollar on Monday, breaching key thresholds, as sluggish April trade data reaffirmed market worries that COVID-19 induced lockdowns across the country are taking a toll on economy.

China's export growth slowed to single digits last month, while imports were unchanged as tighter and wider COVID curbs halted factory production, disrupted supply chains and triggered a collapse in domestic demand.

Pro-growth pledges made by the government and the existing stringent virus containment measures have posed a policy dilemma, as effectively highlighted by Premier Li Keqiang when he pushed for government departments to prioritize helping businesses retain jobs, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI asset management.

China's jobless rate rose to 5.8% in March, the highest since May 2020.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.6899 per dollar, 567 pips or 0.85% weaker than the previous fix 6.6332, the weakest since Nov. 3, 2020.

Similar to last week, the official guidance came in firmer than market projections. Traders and analysts took that as a sign the authorities want to slow the currency's descent.

Monday's midpoint fixing was 51 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.6950.

In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS fell below the psychologically-important 6.7 per dollar to a low of 6.7136, the softest level since Nov. 4, 2020.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7095 per dollar, 444 pips weaker than the previous late session close

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 also touched a fresh 1-1/2-year low to breach the key 6.75 per dollar before trading at 6.7486 per dollar at noon.

"The strength of the U.S. dollar and China's COVID-19 policy and associated implementations were and were likely to continue to be the main themes affecting CNY and other Asian currencies in near term," said Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Li cut her forecast for China's full-year GDP growth to 4.3% from 5.2% previously, attributing the revision to China's reiteration of its zero-COVID policy and continued stringent virus containment measures taken by local governments.

Shanghai authorities have tightened city-wide lockdown measures they imposed more than a month ago, prolonging into late May an ordeal that the capital Beijing wants to avoid by turning mass testing into an almost daily routine.

Separately, the sharply rising U.S. yields and a surging dollar have also pressured the yuan's forwards market, pushing benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swaps to 25 points on Monday, the lowest level since July 2019.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.6899

6.6332

-0.85%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7095

6.6651

-0.66%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.29%

Spot change YTD

-5.28%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.35%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 101.26 101.36 -0.1 Dollar index 104.068 103.66 0.4 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7486 -0.58% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7975 -1.58% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

