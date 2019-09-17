Yuan falls on dollar strength; trade talks, Fed in focus

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Tuesday as the dollar rallied along with oil prices and investors nervously awaited the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.

Traders were also looking to Wednesday's policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. A widely expected Fed rate cut would give China's central bank more room to loosen monetary policy to support sagging economic growth.

The dollar index =USD jumped 0.5% on Monday along with oil exporter currencies as oil prices spiked after a surprise attack on Saudi Arabia's facilities, pressuring the yuan and other Asian emerging market units. FRX/EMRG/FRX

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was down almost 0.3% at 7.0892 by midday on Tuesday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was down 0.3% at 7.0845.

"The markets are no longer as optimistic about trade talks, and given that dollar index has rebounded, it's normal to see an adjustment in the renminbi," said one trader with a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

Deputy-level trade talks are scheduled to start in Washington on Thursday, paving the way for high-level talks in October aimed at resolving a bitter, 14-month trade war.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was cited as telling U.S. business executives that he wants a deal with Beijing to address the sticking points of intellectual property and technology transfers.

"There is still a possibility that trade war changes course again," said a second trader in Shanghai.

With the trade dispute growing longer and costlier, calls are growing for Chinese policymakers to roll out more forceful support measures. Data on Monday showed economy activity continued to worsen in August.

While the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept the lending rate for its medium-term loans to banks unchanged on Tuesday, many analysts still expect it will guide benchmark rates for new loans lower on Friday, if the Fed eases.

Markets are pricing in an almost 70% probability of a 25 basis point cut by the Fed. FEDWATCHFED/DIARY

The timing of the Fed's meeting may be one reason why the PBOC held off on trimming medium-term rates on Tuesday, said Ben Luk, senior multi asset strategist at State Street Global Markets in Hong Kong. China's new loan reference rate, which was launched in August, is set on the 20th of each month.

"It's wait-and-see mode at the PBOC," said Luk. "They can't be too accommodative with monetary policy, which could put downward pressure on the currency and trigger capital outflow."

Chinese interest rates are much higher than U.S. ones, but a shrinking interest rate gap could put renewed pressure on the yuan, which last month slid to over 11-year lows.

But Luk said the yuan would find support on the stronger side of 7.1 per dollar should the trade talks move "in the right direction".

The PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.073 per dollar prior to market open, softer than the previous fix of 7.0657. Spot yuan can trade 2% either side of this point.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 91.81, firmer than the previous day's 91.77.

The yuan market at 4:03AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.073

7.0657

-0.10%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0892

7.0685

-0.29%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.23%

Spot change YTD

-3.05%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.75%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.81 91.77 0.0 Dollar index 98.644 98.61 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0845 0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.149 -1.06% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

