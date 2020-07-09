Yuan extends rally to 4-month high, breaches key threshold

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Reuters) - The yuan rose against the dollar for a fourth straight session on Thursday, breaching a key threshold to its strongest level in nearly fourth months, underpinned by sustained capital inflows

as global investors pile into a rally in Chinese stocks.

Chinese shares advanced for the eighth session in a row to multi-year highs, supported by signs the country's economic recovery is gathering pace and by retail investor enthusiasm. .SS

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0085 per dollar, 122 pips, or 0.17%, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0207, and the strongest since March 16.

But, the guidance rate continued to be fixed weaker than forecasts, as it was in the previous two sessions, raising questions among traders over whether the central bank is comfortable with the recent sharp appreciation while exports remain weak.

Thursday's official fixing was 43 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0042.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9965 per dollar, breaching the closely watched 7 mark. It jumped to a high of 6.9875 at one point, the highest level since March 17.

By midday, the spot yuan was changing hands at 6.9902, 147 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The Chinese currency has gained 1.1% to the dollar so far this week, and is on course for the best weekly performance since January 2019.

Several yuan traders said positions were heavy at the 7 per dollar level. Many corporate clients and investors sold their dollars after the yuan rose past that mark, accelerating the gains in the local currency on Thursday.

Kevin Wu, head of global markets at Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai, said recent rises in the yuan were within expectations as China's economic prospects were optimistic while monetary policy was relatively restrained compared with some developed economies.

"Against the backdrop of the U.S. Federal Reserve's high-level easing, dollar will stay under pressure and could provide further upside room for the yuan," he said.

Wu added that the yuan was highly sensitive to Sino-U.S. relations and warned that market needed to pay close attention to developments in the bilateral relations.

Data on Thursday showed China's factory gate prices fell for a fifth straight month in June as the coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on industrial demand, although signs of a pickup in some parts of the sector suggest a slow economic recovery remains intact.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0085

7.0207

0.17%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9902

7.0049

0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.26%

Spot change YTD

-0.39%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.40%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.61 92.51 0.1 Dollar index 96.287 96.454 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9885 0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1178 -1.54% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

