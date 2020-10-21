Yuan extends gains, finishes domestic session at new 27-month high

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS advanced further on Wednesday and finished its domestic trading session at 6.6575 per dollar, its strongest such close since July 10, 2018.

