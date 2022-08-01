Yuan extends 5-month losing streak on downbeat PMIs, with Sino-U.S. relations in focus

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The yuan began August on the same weak trend it has been on for the past five months, as purchasing manager surveys indicated China's economic recovery remained fragile and concerns over a possible flare-up in Sino-U.S. tension kept investors wary.

The official National Bureau of Statistics survey showed factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before.

Another private survey also showed manufacturing expanded at a slower pace last month, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said the PMI readings highlight the fragile state of the economy.

"With growing indications that Beijing is not willing to unleash massive stimulus to attain the year's growth target and instead seek a 'best efforts' outcome, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) may have to lean on exchange rate depreciation to support the economy as global growth and export demand weaken further in coming months," Tan added.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.7499 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7515 at midday, 82 pips softer the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7467 per dollar, 30 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.7437.

Traders said much of the market focus this week would be on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Asian tour, and a possible stop in Taiwan that could send a chill through already cool relations between Beijing and Washington.

President Xi Jinping warned his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden last week that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and "those who play with fire will perish by it".

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY fell to 105.784 from the previous close of 105.903, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.7608 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7467

6.7437

-0.04%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7515

6.7433

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.07%

Spot change YTD

-5.87%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.59%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 105.784 105.903 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7608 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7185 0.42% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

