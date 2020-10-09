Yuan ends domestic session at 17-mth high, set for best session since 2005

China's onshore spot yuan finished the domestic session at a 17-month high of 6.7135 against the dollar and was set for its biggest one-day percentage gain since 2005.

If it retains all the gains at the late night close, it would have risen 1.27% against the dollar on the day, marking the biggest one-day rise since July 2005, when China revalued its currency by 2.1% and dropped a decade-old peg against the dollar.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 also followed the strengthening trend and traded at 6.7035 per dollar as of 0843 GMT.

