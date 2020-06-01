Yuan ends domestic session at 1-1/2 week high despite China-US tensions

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan ended its domestic session at its strongest level in 1-1/2 weeks, despite giving back some gains in late Asian trade amid renewed tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS ended its onshore session at 7.1340 per dollar, the strongest such close since May 21.

Gains were trimmed after a Bloomberg report, citing sources, said China had ordered major state-run firms to pause some U.S. agricultural goods purchases as Beijing evaluates tensions with Washington over Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Gareth Jones)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.