Yuan edges up to 1-week high as tight liquidity persists

Contributors
midday Reuters
it was changing hands at Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

China's yuan edged up to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, underpinned by persistently tight cash conditions in the interbank money markets which are pushing some closely watched borrowing rates to multi-year highs.

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4620, 15 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Unlike the past few years, the central bank has not been making net liquidity injections into the banking system to meet strong demand for cash heading into the long Lunar New Year holiday. In fact, it has been draining funds, catching traders by surprise.

Traders said tighter interbank yuan liquidity has prompted fast rises in swap points and added to existing upwards pressure on the yuan.

"Against such a backdrop, dollar selling in both spot and forwards markets is increasing," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

As a result, the swap curve 0#CNYCSWP=CFXS in forwards market moved upward.

Signs of liquidity stress onshore also spilled over to the offshore yuan market, according to traders. Yuan borrowing costs rose in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, with the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) for overnight tenor HICNHONDF= rising to a one-week high of 2.98250%.

Traders and analysts expect the yuan was likely to stay strong over the medium- to long-run.

"Overall, we view that the medium- to long-term RMB appreciation drivers as being largely intact," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank.

"However, this theme may have slightly weakened compared to where it was at the start of 4Q 2020, on the count of reduced gap between in relative growth and yield differentials," he said, expecting the yuan to consolidate between 6.44 to 6.5 per dollar for now and potentially targeting levels south of 6.3 by year end.

Separately, traders were awaiting comments later from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is likely to renew a commitment to ultra-easy policy. His remarks could affect the dollar and other currencies.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 90.24 at midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4698 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4665

6.4847

0.28%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.462

6.4635

0.02%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

1.03%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

28.08%

Key indexes:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index

95.98

95.93

0.1

Dollar index

90.24

90.164

0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument

Current

Difference from onshore

Offshore spot yuan CNH= *

6.4698

-0.12%

Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= **

6.6187

-2.30%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters