Yuan edges up, firmer fixing calms worries over Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up on Tuesday, reflecting broad weakness in the dollar, while the central bank's firmer-than-expected midpoint helped to soothe concerns about rising U.S.-China tensions.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 7.1167 per dollar, 0.2% firmer than previously. Tuesday's midpoint came in again much stronger than market projections, as it has been in the past week.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1140 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1198 at midday, 92 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The yuan is sensitive to developments in Sino-U.S. relations, traders said, and the PBOC's firmer-than-expected daily fixing could be interpreted as an official attempt to keep the currency steady.

"As long as the Phase 1 trade deal is still being implemented, the yuan should be well capped at the stronger side of 7.2 per dollar," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Market sentiment turned jittery in late trade on Monday after a Bloomberg report, citing sources, said China had ordered major state-run firms to pause some U.S. agricultural goods purchases as Beijing evaluates tensions with Washington over Hong Kong.

"Re-escalation of China-U.S. tensions will likely cap the RMB upside while the downside will probably be protected by the status-quo of the Phase 1 deal and the USD decline, leaving the CNH range trading in 7.10-7.20 in the near term," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1292 per dollar as of midday.

Meanwhile, markets barely reacted to the PBOC's plan to buy back loans to spur lending to smaller businesses, but several traders said the move could indicate a switch from massive monetary easing to credit expansion. Expectations for less liquidity could support the currency, they added.

The PBOC said late on Monday it would start buying bank loans made by local lenders to small firms this week to try to prod banks to lend as much as 1 trillion yuan ($140.50 billion) to small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 97.878 at midday, compared with the previous close of 97.875.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1167

7.1315

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1198

7.129

0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.04%

Spot change YTD

-2.20%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.25%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.76 91.82 -0.1 Dollar index 97.878 97.875 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1292 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2235 -1.48% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. ($1 = 7.1174 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

