Yuan edges up as virus spread slows, Xi visits Wuhan

SHANGHAI, March 10 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by fresh signs of containment of the coronavirus outbreak in China where the disease first emerged, and as investors awaited expected stimulus from global central banks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the virus was detected there late last year also raised optimism the health crisis was under control.

No new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of the central province of Hubei was reported for the third straight day on Tuesday.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9389 per dollar, snapping seven days of successively firmer fixings.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9383 at midday, 97 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the virus development has been the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the past month, with many market participants worrying it could turn into a pandemic.

Xi's visit to Wuhan greatly calmed investor nerves, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

But gains in the yuan were capped, as some traders said they would gauge U.S. economic stimulus to support its economy before making huge bets on the yuan.

Global financial markets were battered on Monday after a plunge in crude prices added to worries over global growth as investors counted the mounting economic costs of the health crisis.

The dollar steadied after U.S. President Donald Trump said the White House will hold a news conference on Tuesday about economic measures in response to the coronavirus outbreal.

Such measures to combat the impact of the virus could bring huge volatility to the dollar and other major currencies.

Separately, traders shrugged off China's February inflation data, which showed producer prices swung back into deflation territory and consumer prices remained elevated.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 95.513 at midday from the previous close of 94.895.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9375 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9389

6.926

-0.19%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9383

6.948

0.14%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.01%

Spot change YTD

0.36%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.29%

Key indexes:

Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.12 93.04 0.1 Dollar index 95.513 94.895 0.7 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9375 0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0405 -1.44% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

