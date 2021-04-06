Yuan edges up as investors catch up with dollar weakness after holiday

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up on Tuesday, as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to play catch-up with broad dollar weakness in global markets.

The dollar =USD sank to an almost two-week low against its major trading partners, moving in tandem with retreating Treasury yields from recent peaks despite signs of a robust U.S. economic recovery.

The weaker dollar prompted the Chinese central bank to lift its official yuan guidance higher and prop up the spot rates. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a one-week high of 6.5527 per dollar, 122 pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of 6.5649.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS trading unchanged fron the open at 6.5550 per dollar, 125 pips firmer than the previous late session close on Friday.

Its offshore counterpart CNH=D3 also firmed, trading at 6.561 per dollar by midday.

"The USD/CNH does not seem to have traction south of 6.5500 at this point, while a more meaningful challenge on the 6.6000 mark may have to wait as the broad USD has turned somewhat soggy," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.

They expected the yuan to trade in a range 6.55 to 6.59 in the near term.

A trader at a Chinese bank said corporate clients' dollar conversion into yuan also lent some support for the Chinese currency in morning trade.

Official data showed that domestic tourism revenue during the April 3-5 Tomb Sweeping holiday had recovered to 56.7% of its pre-COVID levels.

Along with recent economic indicators including manufacturing data, China continued to recover from coronavirus disruption, analysts said, but some argued that the pace was surpassed by that in the United States due to rapid vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.

"Potential continued strength of USD, narrowing growth gap between the Chinese and United States economies, less capital inflows are factors that imply potential overall depreciation pressure on CNY against USD in the near-term," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, expecting the yuan to finish the second quarter of this year at 6.6 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.5527

6.5649

0.19%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.555

6.5675

0.19%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.04%

Spot change YTD

-0.41%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

26.26%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.58 96.55 0.0 Dollar index 92.688 92.562 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.561 -0.09% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.7378 -2.75% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. ($1 = 6.5539 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

