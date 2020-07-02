Yuan edges up as global markets await U.S. job data

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up on Thursday, reflecting some strength in the official guidance rate, but trade was thin as global investors anxiously awaited U.S. job data for clues on the scale of economic recovery in the United States.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0566 per dollar, 144 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 7.071, and was the strongest since June 24.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0660 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0683 at midday, 42 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The onshore yuan swung in a tight range of less than 90 pips in morning session, traders said.

A trader at a Chinese bank said if the non-farm payrolls were better than expected, it could lift market confidence and benefit non-dollar currencies.

But a recent spike in coronavirus infections in the United States, which is prompting some states to reimpose business restrictions, has made investors wary.

"I do not think we can overemphasize the importance of Thursday's non-farm payrolls (NFP) bridging the disconnect between improving cyclical data and a lackluster medium-to-long-term economic prognosis as persistently negative yields would lead one to believe," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Separately, Sino-U.S. tensions remained a key concern for the market after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a new security law on Hong Kong was an affront to all nations and Washington would continue to implement President Donald Trump's directive to end the territory's special status.

Several yuan traders said the market would continue to closely follow developments in bilateral relations, but they did not expect huge volatility unless the Phase 1 trade deal was affected.

"For now, we expect the impact of Sino-U.S. tensions to remain limited, with the USD/CNH still awaiting a stronger catalyst to nudge it off the recent 7.0500 to 7.1000 range," Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0566

7.071

0.20%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0683

7.0725

0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.17%

Spot change YTD

-1.49%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.09%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.95 92.13 -0.2 Dollar index 97.098 97.161 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0705 -0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1948 -1.92% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

