Yuan edges up against dollar ahead of Fed decision

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan firmed a touch on Wednesday as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

Markets have been anticipating a 25 basis point cut by the Fed, which is due to announce its decision at 1800 GMT Wednesday. FED/DIARY

On Tuesday, there was limited market action in the yuan and Asian foreign exchange in the wake of a temporary cash crunch in U.S. money markets, which sent dollar borrowing costs rocketing.

"Market participants are unlikely to scale up directional exposure ahead of the FOMC decision and further clarity on USD liquidity situation," Citi's analysts, who said in a note early Wednesday that the yuan and other Asian currencies were set for "an uninspiring day".

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint guidance rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0728 per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous fix of 7.073. Spot yuan can trade 2% either side of this level.

At midday, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 7.0869 per dollar, or 0.06% firmer than the previous late session close and 0.2% away from the midpoint.

The currency enjoyed some support from the midpoint guidance, said a trader in Shanghai. "It looks like regulators are still keen to stabilise the exchange rate," he said.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the Sino-U.S. trade talks, at vice-ministerial level, taking place this week, paving the way for higher levels next month.

U.S. President Donald Trump signalled on Tuesday the United States could seal a trade deal with Beijing either before or after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

He said Chinese officials would prefer to negotiate with someone other himself, but warned Beijing the terms for a deal would be "far worse" if they waited until after the election.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 0.03% stronger than the onshore spot at 7.0846 per dollar.

The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index .RXYH, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 91.65, down slightly from the previous day's 91.68.

The global dollar index .DXY edged up to 98.282 from the previous close of 98.261.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 7.146, 1.02% weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate.

The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0728

7.073

0.00%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0869

7.0912

0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.20%

Spot change YTD

-3.02%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.79%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.65 91.68 0.0 Dollar index 98.282 98.261 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0846 0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.146 -1.02% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.