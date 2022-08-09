Yuan edges lower, pressured by COVID, property woes and Taiwan tensions

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, property sector woes and geopolitical tensions clouded the outlook for China's economy, even as exports remained brisk.

In the onshore market, the yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7562 at midday, 54 pips weaker from the previous late session close, despite a firmer midpoint rate CNY=PBOC set by the People's Bank of China.

Parts of Tibet are running mass COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, including the Chinese autonomous region's two largest cities, to fight a rare flare-up there, while clusters of infections were growing in tropical Hainan and in Xinjiang in China's west.

Lingering concerns over China's property sector, and Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan also dampened market sentiment.

Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to self-governed Taiwan, China's military has conducted drills around the island which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

China's military said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.

"The COVID spread, property sector rout and Taiwan tensions will likely keep the RMB under pressure in the near term," wrote Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. RMB is yuan's official name.

He added that the U.S. Federal Reserve "is unlikely to slow down its pace of rate hikes significantly even in case of moderating inflationary momentum."

Higher U.S. interest rates would reduce the appeal of Chinese assets, potentially putting downward pressure on the yuan.

China's unexpectedly strong exports in July provided some support for the yuan, however.

"A wider trade surplus in July points to a more supportive contribution of net exports to Q3-22," wrote Swiss Bank UBP.

"The latest export figures from China may also help to ease some concerns about falling global demand. However, any respite will be short-lived."

The yuan market at 4:37AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.7584

6.7695

0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.7561

6.7508

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.03%

Spot change YTD

-5.94%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

22.50%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 106.356 106.435 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7614 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6888 1.04% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.