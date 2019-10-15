Yuan edges lower as market seeks clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched lower against the dollar on Tuesday despite an official fixing set at a one-month high, as the absence of concrete details around a limited Sino-U.S. trade deal undercut some of the initial enthusiasm.

The Chinese currency had leapt to a two-month high at one point on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump outlined the first phase of a deal and suspended a threatened tariff hike.

Traders said investors were now waiting on more details around the trade talks and the limited deal agreed to by both sides.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0670 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0725 at midday, 55 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

"Despite the handshaking in Washington, D.C. on Oct.11, the 'agreement' reached looks more like a continuation of the status quo than a proper, wide-ranging deal to resolve the U.S.-China trade dispute," economists at Pictet Wealth Management said in a note on Tuesday.

"Our conclusion is that whatever the 'deal' being signed at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, it is likely to be fragile."

Trump hinted that a written agreement could be signed when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Chile next month.

Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0708 per dollar, 17 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.0725 and the strongest since Sept.16.

Before Tuesday, the PBOC had persistently set its official guidance rate at around the 7.0370 per dollar level for 15 straight trading days and at levels that were much stronger than market projections.

Traders had interpreted these strong fixings as an official attempt to keep the currency stable. The yuan has weakened about 2.8% to the dollar so far this year, pressured by the trade war and an economy growing at the slowest pace in almost three decades.

The global dollar index .DXY fell to 98.413 at midday from the previous close of 98.454.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0747 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0402 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0708

7.0725

0.02%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0725

7.067

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.02%

Spot change YTD

-2.82%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.02%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.84 91.91 -0.1 Dollar index 98.413 98.454 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0747 -0.03% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1315 -0.85% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

