Yuan eases vs dollar on fresh COVID worries, up on emerging peers

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Monday, pressured by firmer expectations of another hawkish interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month, while a new coronavirus subvariant in financial hub Shanghai dented market sentiment.

Traders said weakness in the yuan was in reaction to broad dollar strength in global markets as strong U.S. job gains cemented expectations the Fed will deliver another 75-basis-point rate hike later this month. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at a 10-day high of 6.6960 per dollar, 138 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 6.7098.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.6968 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7090 at midday, 140 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3, which is normally weaker than its onshore counterpart, traded at a premium in the morning session. It stood at 6.7064 per dollar as of noon.

Currency traders said weaker onshore spot prices, relatively to its offshore counterpart, was due to a rise in COVID infections in Shanghai and the discovery there of a case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.

"Recently rising new daily COVID-19 cases in China could be a risk factor in the near term for a slightly weaker CNY," Li Lin, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank said in a note.

But market participants will hold back making huge bets on the currency before a slew of key indicators due this week including China's Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) and other economic indicators, traders said.

"While the dollar index may remain elevated in the short term, the yuan could stay resilient if China can maintain sound economic recovery momentum should infections rebound," CICC analysts said in a note, expecting the yuan to swing in a range of 6.65 to 6.75 per dollar this week.

The yuan's relative strength among emerging market peers pushed its value against a basket of currencies to a 2-1/2-month high. The trade weighted CFETS yuan basket index .CFSCNYI rose to 103.85, the highest since April 25 and gained 1.35% year-to-date, according to Reuters calculation based on official data.

By midday, the global dollar index .DXY rose to 107.326 from the previous close of 107.007.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.696

6.7098

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.709

6.695

-0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.19%

Spot change YTD

-5.28%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

23.36%

Key indexes:

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 103.77 0.0 Dollar index 107.326 107.007 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.7064 0.04% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6846 0.17% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

