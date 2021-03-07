Yuan eases to 2-month low, stronger dollar prompts investors to revise yuan forecasts

By midday, it was changing hands at 6.5103, 138 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the sharp losses in the yuan were capped as some corporate clients rushed to take advantage of the firmer dollar to convert their dollar receipts, offseting the weakness in the local unit.

But the recent bounce in the dollar and fast rising U.S. yields have prompted many investors to re-evaluate forecasts for the yuan, which the market had expected to be stronger for the remainder of this year.

Ji Tianhe, head of FXLM strategy for global markets China at BNP Paribas in Beijing, has shifted to a bearish outlook for the yuan against the backdrop of narrowing yield gap between China and the United States, a stronger dollar and rising importers' demand for the greenback.

"Financial conditions are unlikely to be too tight and will therefore allow the real economy to deleverage smoothly," Ji said.

"Moreover, we think the risk for USD/CNY is to the upside where the PBOC is concerned, as it is likely to allow more capital to flow out than less," he said, expecting the yuan to weaken to 6.8 per dollar.

Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC, also expects the yuan to weaken from the current levels.

"We have the view that USD/RMB will trade two-way in 2021 and end the year at 6.60," she said in a note.

"The return of USD strength has been a bit earlier compared to our expectations. Exports strength could be overshadowed if USD yields keep going higher."

The global dollar index =USD rose to 92.064 by midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.5246 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4795

6.4904

0.17%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.5103

6.4965

-0.21%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.48%

Spot change YTD

0.28%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.13%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.66 96.98 -0.3 Dollar index 92.064 91.891 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.5246 -0.22% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6865 -3.10% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

