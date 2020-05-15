Yuan eases, set for biggest weekly loss in a month

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Friday and looked set for the biggest weekly loss in a month, as deteriorating relations with the United States and a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic made investors wary.

Angry with China over the novel coronavirus, U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and even suggested he could cut ties with the world's second largest economy.

Several currency traders said they would wait and see if Trump fulfills his verbal threats, but it put a dampener on sentiment toward the yuan.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0936 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0948.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1002 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1015 at midday, 75 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have weakened 0.37% to the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly loss since mid April.

Weakness in the yuan was also prompted by mixed economic data released earlier in the session, traders said, as that suggested the broad economy remained weak after reopening following months of lockdown.

China's industrial output rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, expanding for the first time this year, but retail sales and services activity continued to contract last month.

Many analysts and traders believed Beijing would continue to roll out monetary stimulus to cushion the economic slowdown, however, the PBOC unexpectedly kept the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial institutions steady on Friday.

Yan Se, chief economist at Founder Securities in Beijing, believed the central bank would continue to keep ample liquidity in the banking system but it exerted little pressure on the exchange rate as the yield gap between China and the United States stood at historic high levels.

"Compared with the United States and other economies, China continues to implement a normal monetary policy, which will not create huge pressure on the exchange rate and capital flows," he said.

Separately, some yuan traders expected the yuan to hold steady as China will hold its postponed annual session of its parliament from next Friday.

The global dollar index =USD rose to 100.29 at midday from the previous close of 100.27.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.1169 per dollar as of midday.

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1169 -0.22% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2029 -1.52% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

