Yuan eases on the first day of new year after PBOC cuts RRR

SHANGHAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan dipped against the dollar on the first trading day of the new year, after Beijing said it would cut the cash banks must hold as reserves to spur lending and support the slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday it was cutting banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.84 billion) in funds. It was the eighth cut in the RRR since early 2018.

But losses in the yuan were capped by rising optimism over the Phase 1 Sino-U.S. trade deal, after U.S. President Donald Trump said it would be signed on Jan. 15.

The onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9670 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.9750 before changing hands at 6.9663 at midday, 31 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to the market opening on Thursday, the PBOC set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9614 per dollar, 148 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9762 and the strongest since Aug.5, 2019.

Traders and analysts said the PBOC's latest policy easing dragged the yuan lower, but the impact on the market was limited as a move had been widely expected ahead of the long Lunar New Year holidays in late January, when demand for cash surges.

Premier Li Keqiang said in December that the government will consider rolling out more measures, including broad-based and "targeted" cuts in the RRR to lower financing costs and boost economic activity.

"The market has fully expected the reduction," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

"And it is not the same as an interest rate cut. The RRR cut only pumps liquidity into the market but the prices remain the same."

Analysts widely expect one or two more RRR cuts this year, along with further modest reductions in China's key lending rates.

But analysts said the yuan was proving resilient to the PBOC's policy loosening, which has been more cautious and restrained than past economic downturns which were marked by huge credit sprees.

"As the PBOC has pledged to refrain from launching massive stimulus, the adequate easing means (a) controllable credit expansion and should do more good than harm to the China economy and the RMB," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong said in a note.

Several traders said developments in the Sino-U.S. trade relationship will likely remain the main driver for yuan moves again in 2020, as they were in 2019.

The onshore yuan lost 1.3% to the dollar in 2019, its second straight year of losses, as the trade war rapidly escalated and put more pressure on China's already slowing economy. But it pulled well off the lows later in the year as tensions eased and the two sides agreed on a partial trade deal in December.

Separately, the market was little affected by the foreign exchange trading platform's announcement on Tuedsay that it would adjust the weighting of its yuan index this year, by lowering the dollar's weight.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 96.546 at midday from the previous close of 96.389.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9653 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9614

6.9762

0.21%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9663

6.9632

-0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.07%

Spot change YTD

-1.34%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.81%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 91.93 91.97 -0.1 Dollar index 96.546 96.389 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9653 0.01% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.027 -0.93% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. ($1 = 6.9663 Chinese yuan renminbi)

