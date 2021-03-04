Yuan eases on firmer dollar, Fed and China parliament in focus

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased marginally against the dollar on Thursday, following a rise in U.S. yields, while domestic investors shifted their attention to the annual parliament meeting in Beijing later this week.

Currency traders said a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was also likely to bring some volatility as his remarks possibly determining the long-run trend for global bond markets and currencies. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.4758 per dollar, 193 pips or 0.3% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4565, the weakest since Jan. 28.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.4743 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4711 at midday, 29 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Trading was thin on Thursday with prices moving in about a 70-pip range while volume CNYSPTVOL=CFXT shrank to $11.8 billion yuan by midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

Some traders said volatility in the domestic currency market is likely to stay low ahead of the annual parliament on Friday, with Chinese financial markets usually stable during key economic and political events.

A trader at a Chinese bank said while he expects the yuan to trade sideways during the meeting, options pricing suggests markets see the currency weakening thereafter.

While many market participants expect the meeting to set the tone for policy direction this year, Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie, said investors might need to wait a while longer.

"It's the Politburo who sets the policy tone in China. As such, any major policy shift is unlikely to happen before the April Politburo meeting," Hu said in a note.

"Most likely the April Politburo meeting will stick to the current policy stance of 'turn, but no U-turn'. In this sense, we also view the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) as a non-event, as it's a place to approve, not to make, important decisions."

Separately, state-run China Securities Journal said in a commentary on Thursday that domestic market interest rates were unlikely to rise rapidly in the short-term despite the recent sharp uptick in U.S. bond yields.

The global dollar index =USD stood at 91.061 by midday, while the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.4765 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.4758

6.4565

-0.30%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.4711

6.4682

-0.04%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.07%

Spot change YTD

0.88%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

27.90%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 96.63 96.56 0.1 Dollar index 91.061 91.097 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.4765 -0.08% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.6461 -2.56% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.