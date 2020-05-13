Yuan eases on fears over potential new wave of coronavirus infections

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday as some investors began to worry about a potential fresh wave of coronavirus infections in China, after the northeast city of Jilin imposed new restrictions on travel after reporting six new cases.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0875 per dollar, 44 pips or 0.06% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0919.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0910 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0909 at midday, 74 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the virus situation at home and abroad remained key concerns, along with Sino-U.S. trade tensions and Beijing's economic stimulus measures.

"We believe China will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable at the moment, in order to balance averting capital exodus and spurring economic growth," Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said in a note.

"USD/CNH will likely trade between 7.05 and 7.15 at present, with downside potential towards 7.00. When U.S.-China tensions ease, renewed portfolio inflows will be supportive of the yuan exchange rate."

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to implement fresh tariffs on Beijing, and on Monday he said he was unwilling to renegotiate the U.S.-China “Phase 1” trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.

The Trump administration is also pressing an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars to freeze plans to invest in Chinese companies that Washington suspects of abusing human rights or threatening U.S. security.

Market participants will closely follow U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later in the session amid rising speculation the United States could one day adopt negative interest rates.

Separately, yuan borrowing costs rose in Hong Kong ahead of a PBOC bill sales on Thursday, with the CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) rising across tenors.

The overnight contract HICNHONDF= rose to 2.21367%, highest since March 9, 49 basis points higher than the previous fix of 1.72825%.

Gains in the HIBOR rates reflect some tightness in the yuan liquidity in Hong Kong and suggest rises in the cost of shorting the Chinese currency.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.993 at midday from the previous close of 100.03.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.101 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0875

7.0919

0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0909

7.0835

-0.10%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.05%

Spot change YTD

-1.80%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.72%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.32 93.35 0.0 Dollar index 99.993 100.03 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.101 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1805 -1.30% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.