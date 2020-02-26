Yuan eases on fears of coronavirus pandemic

SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a higher midpoint fixing by the central bank, as investors feared that the fast-spread of the coronavirus overseas could turn into a pandemic.

Despite signs that virus risks may be receding in parts of China, and reports that more businesses are slowly resuming operations, its rapid spread outside China weighed on investor confidence.

A second European hotel was in lockdown on Wednesday as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while a senior U.S. health official said a pandemic was inevitable and urged Americans to prepare.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0126 per dollar, 106 pips or 0.15% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0232. It was the strongest guidance rate since Feb. 20.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0250 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0189 at midday, 59 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said pressure on the yuan on Wednesday morning was partly offset by dollar weakness. Expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve will have to cut interest rates to cushion disruptions from the virus on the U.S. economy.

The dollar's movements in the near term would guide the Chinese currency, which was yet to figure out a clear trend, analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said.

"Given the virus outbreak has not explicitly reached its peak, timing of full-scale work resumption remains uncertain, the yuan is likely to consolidate for the time being, but the volatility might be low," they said in a note.

A trader at a Chinese bank said the worsening virus situation globally could keep safe-haven demand for the dollar bid and drag on the yuan.

"The dollar/yuan could consolidate at around 7.05 for now and then trade lower given China's improving coronavirus situation and future stimulus steps including more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and rate cuts," Gao Qi, strategist at Scotiabank said in a note.

The PBOC has vowed it will take further steps to support the virus-hit economy, including releasing more liquidity and lowering funding costs for companies which are running out of cash while they struggle to resume normal operations.

The global dollar index .DXY traded at 99.116 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing at 7.0285 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0126

7.0232

0.15%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0189

7.013

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.09%

Spot change YTD

-0.79%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.92%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.54 93.59 -0.1 Dollar index 99.116 98.968 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0285 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.088 -1.06% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

