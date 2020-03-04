Yuan eases off 6-week high as dollar regains footing

SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased off six-week highs against the dollar on Thursday, as the greenback steadied in global markets after strong U.S. labour market data.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS surged to the highest since late January in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an emergency rate cut to cushion the world's largest economy from the coronavirus epidemic.

But stabilisation in the dollar after upbeat U.S. private payroll data renewed pressure on the Chinese currency early on Thursday, traders said, adding some investors were also liquidating their long yuan positions to take profit.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9403 per dollar, 111 pips or 0.16% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9514. Thursday's official guidance rate was the strongest since Feb.3.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9399 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9385 at midday, 125 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

"Although the epidemic situation on the mainland has improved, shocks to the Chinese economy from the virus outbreak is still going on," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) (CCB) said in a note.

"A widened yield gap between China and the United States could temporarily support the yuan, but economic fundamentals are yet to support continued strengthening in the renminbi," they said.

CCB expects the yuan to track the dollar's movements in the near term and estimating 6.9 as the ceiling for the local currency for now.

The yield gap between benchmark 10-year Chinese government bonds CN10YT=RR and 10-year U.S. Treasury debt US10YT=RR is now at its widest since 2015, according to Refinitiv Datastream. Market players say that could continue to support interest in Chinese bonds as global investors seek higher returns.

The PBOC, which has been steadily easing policy for weeks in response to the outbreak, kept its short-term borrowing costs steady on Wednesday. But analysts are expecting it to announce more support measures soon as businesses struggle to return to normal operation.

Ji Tianhe, head of FXLM Strategy for Global Markets China at BNP Paribas in Beijing, said the world's two largest economies were both on a monetary easing path, but the Chinese central bank was likely to be less dovish compared with its U.S. counterpart.

"We, therefore, expect USD/CNH to decline once more – consider shorting USD/CNH 6-month FX forward at 7.01, with a target of 6.80 and a stop-loss of 7.10," Ji said.

"The main risk to this trade idea is PBOC intervention in the FX market, which we view as unlikely given the Phase 1 trade deal between China and the U.S. and ongoing FX market liberalisation reforms."

The PBOC kept short-term borrowing costs unchanged on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates. However, speculation is rising for cuts to the benchmark deposit rate or bank reserve requirements as the coronavirus outbreak will likely have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.

China reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, reversing three straight days of declines.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 97.332 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9385 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0345 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9403

6.9514

0.16%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9385

6.926

-0.18%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.03%

Spot change YTD

0.36%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

19.28%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.55 93.66 -0.1 Dollar index 97.332 97.336 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9385 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.026 -1.22% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

