Yuan eases off 3-week high on Sino-U.S. tensions, corporate dollar demand

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday, pulling back from three-week highs struck the day before, on renewed Sino-U.S. tensions and rising seasonal corporate demand for the greenback.

Traders said sentiment was dampened after the U.S. government barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States and planned to designate at least four additional state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies.

But losses in the Chinese currency were limited. Onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1180 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1260 at midday, 94 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The onshore spot yuan hit a high of 7.0899 per dollar on Wednesday, the strongest since May 13.

"The policy response over Sino-U.S. tensions is still rather soft, and limited to low-impact hits like restricting airline access," Terence Wu, strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

"This would not be sufficient to de-rail the current risk-on sentiment. Correspondingly, the upside impetus for the USD/CNH may be curtailed at this stage."

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.1012 per dollar, 62 pips firmer than the previous fix. Thursday's fixing came in largely matching market forecasts for the first time in about a week.

Some traders said apart from a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions, corporate demand for dollars also weighed on the yuan as firms rush to take advantage of dollar weakness to lower their exchange rate costs.

Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong usually have to make mid-year dividend payments to their overseas shareholders in June and July.

The dollar index =USD has fallen about 1% so far this week due to a broad improvement in risk sentiment, underpinned by the reopening of economies around the world. FRX/

The global dollar index traded at 97.451 as of midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 7.1297 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1012

7.1074

0.09%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.126

7.1166

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.35%

Spot change YTD

-2.28%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.15%

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1297 -0.05% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.245 -1.98% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

