Yuan eases off 1-1/2-month low, seen stable as parliament looms

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan rebounded from 1-1/2-month lows against the dollar hit in the previous session, as worries over deepening Sino-U.S. trade tenssions were partially offset by a soft greenback.

Risk appetite improved in global markets, with the dollar easing against major currencies =USD as trials for an experimental vaccine against the COVID-19 disease showed promise.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1016 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1101 at midday on Tuesday, 4 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said losses in the dollar index helped bolster the Chinese currency. The onshore spot yuan CNY=CFXS on Monday fell to its weakest since April 2, pressured by renewed trade tensions after Washington moved to cut Huawei Technologies HWT.UL off from global chip suppliers.CNY/

Analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said recent moves by the Trump administration, including crafting proposals to push American companies to move out of China and restrictions on Huawei, have raised market expectations of a continued deterioration in Sino-U.S. relations and pressured the yuan.

"But, as China's annual 'two sessions' begin soon, markets expect the authorities have strong intentions to maintain stability during the meeting, chances for the yuan to depreciate sharply are low," they said in a note.

The annual gathering of parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), starts on May 22, where the government will announce new plans and set key economic targets. Chinese financial markets usually trade in narrow ranges during key political and economic events.

Many market strategists expect the Chinese currency to trade between 7.05 and 7.15 per dollar in the near term. A Chinese bank recommended its clients start building long positions in the yuan at 7.12, targeting 7.10 while stopping losses at 7.13 per dollar.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0912 per dollar, 118 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 7.103.

Separately, China will announce its monthly benchmark lending loan prime rate (LPR) fixing on Wednesday. Markets will closely gauge the rate for clues on the PBOC's monetary policy stance and anxiously await the stimulus plan that is expected to be announced during the NPC.

China's plans to step up stimulus support for the virus-ravaged economy have promoted heated debate among economists and advisers over whether the central bank should buy government bonds, as other major economies have done known via a policy known as quantitative easing, to fund the country's fiscal deficit.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 99.679 as of midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 7.123 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0912

7.103

0.17%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1101

7.1105

0.01%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.27%

Spot change YTD

-2.07%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.40%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.86 93.03 -0.2 Dollar index 99.679 99.633 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.123 -0.18% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2138 -1.70% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

