Yuan eases, investors wary of virus impact on economy

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against the dollar on Wednesday after the central bank fixed its midpoint at a new more than one-month low, and investors gauged the hit to the economy from the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

Policy sources told Reuters that Chinese policymakers are readying measures to support the economy from the outbreak that began late last year that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9823 per dollar, 44 pips or 0.06% weaker than the previous fix of 6.9779. Wednesday's official guidance rate was the weakest since Dec. 27, 2019.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0048 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0024 by midday, 42 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said market liquidity was low as many financial institutions only placed half of their trading team at work to reduce the risk of infections.

Trading volume shrunk to $8.5 billion as of midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Whole-day volume in the previous two sessions was also around just half of that on normal trading days.

Some analysts said large scale delays in getting back to work in China and restrictions on trade and tourism imposed on China by other countries due to virus fears have dampened demand and supply of dollars at both households and companies.

Traders were also worried that the disruption in business activities was likely to hit the slowing economy and they said they would pay close attention to January's trade data due on Friday.

"The dollar/yuan is likely to fluctuate at around the 7.00 level for now and then trade lower as the coronavirus situation will likely improve in the weeks ahead," Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said in a note, adding he saw continued foreign interest in Chinese equities.

A trader at a Chinese bank also said both onshore and offshore markets lacked clear direction for now and the yuan was likely to hover around the key 7 per dollar level in the near term.

China's National Health Commission said another 65 deaths had been recorded on Tuesday, bringing the toll on the mainland to 490, mostly in and around the locked-down central city of Wuhan where the virus emerged late last year.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 98.012 at midday from the previous close of 97.961.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.0035 per dollar, weaker than the previous close of 6.9898.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9823

6.9779

-0.06%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0024

6.9982

-0.06%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.29%

Spot change YTD

-0.56%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.20%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.72 92.78 -0.1 Dollar index 98.012 97.961 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0035 -0.02% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0772 -1.34% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

