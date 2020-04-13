Yuan eases as virus cases rise, focus turns to economic toll

SHANGHAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The yuan started on a softer footing on Monday despite a firmer-than-expected midpoint, as a rise in coronavirus cases on the Chinese mainland and bearish economic data this week will likely show the economy hit hard by the pandemic.

China's northeast Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, has become the new battleground against the coronavirus as the number of new daily cases rose to the highest in nearly six weeks due to the arrival of infected travellers from abroad.

Prior to market opening on Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.03 per dollar, 54 pips or 0.08% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0354.

But several traders said Monday's official fixing came in much stronger than their forecasts, as has been the case in recent weeks, an indication the authorities may be willing to have a stronger currency for the time being.

Monday's midpoint was 81 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 7.0381 per dollar.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0440 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0468 at midday, 93 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said some corporate dollar demand in morning trade added pressure on spot yuan.

But proprietary traders shrugged off the stronger-than-expected fixing, focusing instead on economic data this week that is expected to show the extent of the damage to the economy from the coroanvirus outbreak, a dealer at a Chinese bank said.

China is due to report March trade data on Tuesday, and first quarter GDP and activity indicators on Friday. Economists believe the coronavirus pandemic may have tippped the world's second-largest economy into its first quarterly contraction in at least 30 years.

"For this week, the focus will be on China's first-quarter GDP. We expect the Chinese economy to contract by 5.8% year-on-year in Q1," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

Li Liuyang, analyst at China Merchants Bank, said the global coronavirus situation is likely to set the tone for currency markets, and the yuan could face challenges at both home and abroad in coming weeks.

"Against the backdrop of epidemic outbreak overseas, the market expects China's exports will likely contract 15% year on year in March," he said in a note, adding the shock from the trade data is likely to drag the yuan lower this week.

The global dollar index =USD fell to 99.421 at midday from the previous close of 99.512.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 7.057 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0409 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.03

7.0354

0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0468

7.0375

-0.13%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.24%

Spot change YTD

-1.19%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

17.45%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.89 93.96 -0.1 Dollar index 99.421 99.512 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.057 -0.14% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1077 -1.09% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC.

