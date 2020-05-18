Yuan eases as Sino-U.S. ties fray, China congress in focus

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Monday, with market sentiment dragged down by renewed trade tensions between the world's two largest economies after Washington moved to cut Huawei Technologies HWT.UL off from global chip suppliers.

Tensions between the two countries have revived since U.S. President Donald Trump blamed China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Now trade disagreements have resurfaced with U.S. lawmakers crafting proposals to push American companies to move operations or key suppliers out of China.

China's commerce ministry said over the weekend that it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms' rights and interests.

"Considering the Phase 1 trade deal is still being implemented, we do not expect the yuan exchange rate to weaken past 7.12 per dollar level hit in March," said Li Liuyang, analyst at China Merchants Bank.

He added that if the United States implements further administrative restrictions, the yuan was likely to test the lows hit last September, when the yuan fell to the weakest level since the global financial crisis as the trade war intensified with both sides imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1050 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1077 at midday, 65 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.103 per dollar, 94 pips or 0.13% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0936.

Some traders said the weakness in the yuan on Monday morning also reflected a firmer dollar and worries over a possible second wave of coronavirus infections in mainland China.

Zhong Nanshan, the Chinese government's senior medical adviser told CNN on Saturday that the danger of a second wave of infections in China was looming.

In global markets, the dollar held its ground against a basket of currencies =USD as tensions with China overshadowed improving sentiment from easing coronavirus lockdown. FRX/

Separately, China Merchants Bank's Li and several traders said markets will shift their attention to the upcoming annual session of parliament, which starts on May 22, where the key economic targets and plan should be set.

"The yuan market should be stable during the annual 'two sessions'," said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting investors were unwilling to make huge bets on the currency before or during the annual congress.

Chinese financial markets usually trade in narrow ranges during key political and economic events.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 100.31 at midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 7.1259 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0405 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.103

7.0936

-0.13%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1077

7.1012

-0.09%

Divergence from midpoint*

0.07%

Spot change YTD

-2.03%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.44%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.18 93.23 -0.1 Dollar index 100.31 100.39 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1259 -0.26% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.2032 -1.39% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.