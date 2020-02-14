Yuan eases as investors weigh virus impact, but set for small gain on week

SHANGHAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched lower against the dollar on Friday, reflecting slight strength in the greenback overseas and continued investor worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Concerns over sharp rises in the number of new virus cases led investors to seek out U.S. assets, pushing the global dollar index .DXY, to a four-month high at one point.

Analysts at OCBC Wing Hang Bank said the rising number of new confirmed cases have dampened market expectations that the outbreak may be peaking.

China's National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 new deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Thursday, taking the accumulated total infected to 63,851 people.

Prior to the market opening on Friday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9843 per dollar, 58 pips or 0.08% weaker than the previous fix of 6.9785.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9810 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9829 at midday, 54 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

One trader at a Chinese bank pointed out that despite cities such as Shanghai setting Feb. 10 for work to resume, many companies and factories have yet to resume production, leaving corporate clients largely absent from the currency market.

"Once these corporate clients are back in the market, the yuan was likely to have some short-term volatility as dollar demand and supply would rise sharply," said the trader.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.26% on the dollar for the week, its first weekly gain in a month, supported by authorities' pledge to prop up the slowing economy.

The PBOC has vowed it will use tools to support key sectors, having already pumped billions of dollars into the money market to stabilise confidence.

China's economic growth is expected to slow sharply in the first quarter to 4.5%, the weakest pace since the financial crisis, from 6% in the previous quarter, according to a new Reuters poll. But economists were optimistic activity would bounce back in the second quarter if the outbreak can be contained soon. ECILT/CN

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading at 6.9828 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0421 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

6.9843

6.9785

-0.08%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

6.9829

6.9775

-0.08%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.02%

Spot change YTD

-0.28%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

18.53%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.42 93.33 0.1 Dollar index 99.146 99.067 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 6.9828 0.00% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.0446 -0.86% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

