Yuan eases as global second wave worries boost dollar

SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Monday, weighed by renewed worries about a second wave of global coronavirus infections, which could derail any economic recovery.

The dollar touched a three-week high against a basket of currencies, driven by demand for safe-haven currencies after a resurgence in coronavirus cases in the United States. FRX/

In China, Beijing has expanded nucleic acid testing across the city of 20 million after a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted just over a week ago.

Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 7.0865 per dollar, 48 pips or 0.07% firmer than the previous fix of 7.0913.

In the spot market, onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0810 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0782 at midday, 79 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Yuan traders said developments in the pandemic were likely to continue leading the yuan's movements in the near-term.

However, the local unit firmed briefly in the session after China left its benchmark lending rate unchanged for the second straight month, matching market expectations.

"But we do not think this (strength in the yuan) will last for long as the external risks that China's economy is facing have not changed," Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, said in a note.

She linked the downward pressure on the currency to China's worsening ties with some economies, mostly the United States, and the impact from the business disruption caused by the coronavirus. Pang maintained her forecast for the yuan to trade at 7.05 by the end of the year.

The global dollar index =USD traded at 97.561 as of midday, when the offshore yuan CNH=D3 was changing hands at 7.0713 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.0865

7.0913

0.07%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.0782

7.0703

-0.11%

Divergence from midpoint*

-0.12%

Spot change YTD

-1.62%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

16.93%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 92.07 91.98 0.1 Dollar index 97.561 97.686 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.0713 0.10% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 7.1923 -1.47% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

