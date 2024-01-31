Yuan eases as Fed rate cut bets move to May, economic concerns linger

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday, as the greenback benefited after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes of a March rate cut, while factory activity in the world's second-largest economy pointed to a still-patchy recovery.

Traders on Wednesday dumped bets the Federal Reserve will begin a series of interest-rate cuts as soon as March after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that timing was not likely, and now are betting on a May start to rate cuts.

The global dollar index .DXY rose to 103.526 from the previous close of 103.274.

A private survey showed China's factory activity expanded in January, but that contrasted with an official survey showing manufacturing activity contracted again last month, suggesting an uneven economic recovery.

"The waning optimism on the stimulus package, coupled with the weak China data flow, continues to remind investors of China economic woes and the property market downturn, causing jitters in RMB markets," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist.

Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1049 per U.S. dollar, 10 pips weaker than the previous fix at 7.1039.

The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.1766 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1782 at midday, 87 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The offshore yuan CNH=D3 was trading 93 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1875 per dollar.

Chinese financial markets were hit hard last year as investors dumped yuan-denominated assets in the face of a property crisis, debt woes and weak domestic and overseas demand.

The yuan, which lost 1.1% in 2024 against the dollar, has been under pressure again this year on falling Chinese bond yields in anticipation of more monetary easing measures.

The yuan market at 0355 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item

Current

Previous

Change

PBOC midpoint CNY=SAEC

7.1049

7.1039

-0.01%

Spot yuan CNY=CFXS

7.1782

7.1695

-0.12%

Divergence from midpoint*

1.03%

Spot change YTD

-1.12%

Spot change since 2005 revaluation

15.30%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 0.0 Dollar index 103.526 103.274 0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan CNH= * 7.1875 -0.13% Offshore non-deliverable forwards CNY1YNDFOR= ** 6.9975 1.53% *Premium for offshore spot over onshore CNY=CFXS **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. CNY=SAEC. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

